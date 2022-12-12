Deshdoot Times

Honour for Dr Pulkundwar

Abhishek Vibhandik

Nashik

The first phase of Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samriddhi Highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday in Nagpur.

On this occasion, Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the Commissioner and Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation and the then Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, was felicitated for his work by Public Works Department and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The certificate of appreciation was given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Dr Pulkundwar was the Director of MSRDC from 5 May 2018 to 22 July 2022. Before that, when he was the District Collector of Buldhana, Dr Pulkundwar had procured 1000 hectares of land for Samruddhi Mahamarg. After that, he joined MSRDC as Joint Managing Director.

