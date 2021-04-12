Homeopathy-ayurvedic medicines useful to treat patients

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The homeopathic and ayurvedic medicines suggested by the Ayush Ministry of the Central Government are proving useful in treating the patients and curb the Covid-19 spread. People should use these medicines, opined homeopathy doctors in the city. The meeting of the doctors was held at Mayor’s bungalow Ramayan. The situation in the city is becoming critical due to renewed surge in Covid-19 cases. </p>.<p>There is an acute shortage of beds and oxygen in the city. It is very difficult for the patients to get treatment in time. People should not fear if they have symptoms. They should immediately conduct the test at NMC centres. The infected should use homeopathy and ayurvedic treatment method approved by the Ayush ministry. </p><p>Homeopathy association has approved to make available homeopathy treatment and guidance at all six divisions in the city. As homeopathy is an effective treatment, citizens should take benefit of it. Doctors should also give proper advice and necessary treatment to the patients urged the Mayor to Homeopathy association. Dr. Ashar Shaikh, Dt Yogesh Dhongde, Dt Dhananjay Ahire, additional municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar and others were present on the occasion.</p>