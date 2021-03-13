Homemade drinks to keep you hydrated in summer

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The season of holidays is here, and so is the scorching heat. While children step out to play and enjoy themselves with their friends, adults rush to their businesses and jobs. However, in summer season, it’s common for people to feel dehydrated and have low energy levels. It is advisable to stay hydrated throughout the day as it helps one feel energized and active throughout the day. </p>.<p>While milk, lemon juice, cucumber juice, and coconut water are some of the best drinks known for keeping people hydrated, some special drinks also keep the body rejuvenated. Aam Ka Panna is one of the best cooling drinks that helps one to beat the heat. It has vital micro-nutrients that replenish the mineral levels in the body and help survive the hot days. It is also considered beneficial for the treatment of gastrointestinal problems. </p><p>Poppy seeds Sharbat or Khus Sharbat is an excellent source of iron, manganese, and B6 vitamins. It is also diuretic in nature, which is why it is known for its healing properties. Beal’s Sharbat, commonly known as Baelphal, is beneficial for gastrointestinal problems, peptic ulcers, jaundice, obesity, and gynecological disorders. Phalsa Sarbat is said to relieve one from excessive heat. A glass of it day may help prevent strokes.</p><p><strong>BLACK DATES SURPRISE</strong> </p><p>Multiple health drinks, ranging from Kokum sharbat, lemon juice, Kavath’s (wood-apple’s) sharbat, and chutney, are known for cooling one’s body. However, adding sabja and tulsi seeds to your drinks, instead of chat masala, increases the beneficial properties. One of the healthiest homemade drinks that I am suggesting to everyone for the past 30 years, including foreigners, is Black Date Surprise. </p><p>Commonly known as “Kharjuradi Manth,” this drink has multiple health benefits. To make this drink, one needs khajur (black dates), kaali khishmish (black raisins), and phalsa seeds. Remove the seeds from dates, and soak all of them overnight. The ratio of these should be one-part black dates, two-part Phalsa seeds, and three-part black raisins. While soaking them, don’t overfill the container. </p><p>The next morning, squeeze the soaked items or grind them in the mixer to create its pulp. Add khadi shakkar (Rock Sugar/ Misari) and preserve it. Whenever one wishes to drink, put some mixture in a glass of water, and their drink is ready. Black dates are known for nourishing the muscles, instant energy and are a good source of carbohydrates and proteins. </p><p>Black raisins, also known as ‘pittashamak’, help in reducing heat, is good for stools and urine, softens the stomach, and good for hemoglobin. Phalsa seeds have good cooling properties and are known to remove heat from the vital organs of the body. The drink can be consumed in all seasons and reduces tanning. </p><p>It helps in restoring the skin texture of young girls and boys. Diabetic patients can consume it without sugar. Try to avoid unnatural sweetener syrups in drinks. Avoid preservative drinks as it leads to stomach irritation and increases acidic nature.</p>