Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Nearly after two weeks of his post COVID-19 care discharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last night here after he complained of breathlessness.</p>.<p>On August 2, Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was discharged from the hospital on August 14 after his reports came negative for the virus.<br><br>He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. He was discharged from the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors confirmed about his recovery.<br></p>