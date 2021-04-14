Homage to Dr. Ambedkar through paintings

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, an art teacher at Panchavati KBH Vidyalaya Pawannagar, run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Sanstha, Sanjay Jagtap paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar through a series of colour paintings. To date, brush strokes have been used to paint over 40-picture series. This has also been noticed in the record book of Maharashtra. Schools are currently closed due to the epidemic. Jagtap has set up a free online exhibition for students to benefit from the exhibition of Dr. Ambedkar’s paintings. Also, he will provide free guidance to the students regarding painting. He also appealed to the students to take advantage of this. Jagtap has been guided by Headmaster Appa Pawar, deputy headmaster Ravindra Navsare, supervisor Yugandhara Deshmukh and Sanjay Kadam.</p>