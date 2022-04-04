Holy Ramzan begins with enthusiasm

NASHIK: Braving soaring temperature, the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak has begun on Sunday with fasting. Every Muslim brother as well as women and senior citizens fast for about 14 hours from morning till evening and pray a lot. In this, the boys and girls were not left behind and the devotees had voluntarily fasted at a temperature of around 40 degrees yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the backdrop of the holy month of Ramzan/Ramadan Mubarak, a wide variety of dry fruit items are being sold in the market and this year, a large variety of dates have arrived. Iranian dates are in higher demand this year.

In Islam, fasting is not obligatory for minors. About 9 to 12 and 15 years are considered to be the years of fasting. However, in some places, if there is a religious atmosphere in the house and there is a strong desire for worship. Boys and girls fast and worship.

In Nashik too, a large number of teens had observed the first fast yesterday. After having breakfast (Saheri) with all the family members in the morning and not eating anything during the day, the family performed Iftar in the evening.

Increase in demand for dates

This year around 25 varieties of dates have arrived in the markets of Nashik. Dates shops have been set up at Doodh Bazaar, Shaheed Abdul Hameed Chowk, Shaheed Iqbal Chowk, Badi Dargah Sharif, Ashrafi Galli, Ayesha Masjid, Mohammad Ali Road, Wadala Gaon, Kathada Mohalla. Iranian dates are in high demand this year. It is selling for around Rs 300 to Rs 600 per kg, while ordinary dates are selling for Rs 200/kg.