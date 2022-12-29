Holiday rush in city

Nashik

At present, pilgrimage spots in the city mainly the Panchavati area have witnessed a rush of tourists. Tourists from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are seen visiting the religious places in the Panchvati area to enjoy the Christmas holidays and to celebrate the New Year. The flow of devotees and tourists visiting Nashik city has increased. Ramkund, Goda Ghat, Shri Kalaram temple, Tapovan area, Kapaleshwar and Sita Gufa areas have been witnessing the rush of devotees and tourists for the last four to five days.