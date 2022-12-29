Holiday rush in city

Nashik
At present, pilgrimage spots in the city mainly the Panchavati area have witnessed a rush of tourists. Tourists from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are seen visiting the religious places in the Panchvati area to enjoy the Christmas holidays and to celebrate the New Year. The flow of devotees and tourists visiting Nashik city has increased. Ramkund, Goda Ghat, Shri Kalaram temple, Tapovan area, Kapaleshwar and Sita Gufa areas have been witnessing the rush of devotees and tourists for the last four to five days.
School and college students from outside visited Kalaram temple, Ramkund and Tapovan area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the increase in the number of tourist vehicles, the parking at Ramkund, Mhasoba Patangan, and Gauri Patangan is full. The newly constructed Swaminarayan temple witnessed a rush of devotees.
Since Monday devotees thronged various religious places. Following the Covid resurgence in China, boards asking tourists and devotees to take care of are being put up at religious places in the city. Management of temples has instructed devotees to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.
In the last two years, the incidence of Corona had increased a lot and temples were also closed due to the restrictions during the Corona period. Sightseeing spots were also closed. These restrictions were difficult for everyone, but this year, due to the reduction in the incidence of Corona and the Christmas holidays, tourists and devotees have flocked to welcome the New Year.
Considering the possibility of Corona infection, boards asking people to take care have been put up in the Shri Kalaram temple. The temple management has also made it mandatory for devotees to wear masks while entering the temple.