Holi Hai...!

NASHIK: Despite a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the government has released a set of guidelines for Holi, Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami celebrations.With Holi being celebrated today, citizens are filled with enthusiasm and joy to celebrate the festival of colours without any fear of COVID-19 disease after two years.

The state government has announced new rules for Holi, despite the reduction in covid cases. These rules have to be followed or else legal action will be taken, the Home Ministry has ordered.

Holi should be celebrated within 10:00 pm and DJs are not allowed. There is a legal ban on DJs. Action will also be taken against those who drink alcohol and engage in lewd acts while celebrating Holi. Since the covid pandemic has not completely ended, it is important to observe the use of masks and social distancing.

Currently, many restrictions have been relaxed due to the reduction in covid cases. Now today, on the 17th, Holi will be celebrated in the state. However, on the occasion of the Festival of Colours, Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami, the Home Department has issued new rules.

It has also been suggested that loudspeakers should not be used loudly as there are currently 10th and 12th standard examinations in the state. Action will be taken if loud speaker is installed.

New guidelines