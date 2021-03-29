Hoax bomb call in plane

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A Nashik-Hyderabad flight got delayed due to a bomb threat call received shortly before its take-off, which later turned out to be a hoax. The incident took place on Saturday evening, and the police later arrested the caller from a hotel, who allegedly made the call after failing to get a seat on the flight. </p>.<p>The police arrested a person, identified as Viresh P (33), an engineer from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, who had booked a ticket with the airline to go to Hyderabad. The flight was scheduled to take-off at 8.45 pm on Saturday from the airport. It later took off at 10.35 pm with 30 passengers on board. According to the district superintendent of police Sachin Patil, Viresh P had booked a ticket online to travel to Hyderabad. </p><p>As his ticket PNR status was not updated, he reached the airport, and the staff did not allow him to enter. He then argued with the airline’s staff. He later left the airport and made the bomb threat phone call to the Nashik rural police control room as he was upset with the airline. </p><p>After receiving the call, a police team and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed there and checked the plane, but no bomb or any other suspicious thing was found. The flight later left for its destination one-and-half late. The police later tracked the accused through his mobile phone location and arrested him. A case against him has been registered at the Dindori police station. He was produced in the court on Sunday and has been remanded to two days’ police custody.</p>