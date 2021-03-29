Deshdoot Times

Hoax bomb call in plane

Hoax bomb call in plane
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
nashik rural police
Hoax bomb call
Nashik-Hyderabad
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com