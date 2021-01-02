HIV affected celebrate New Year

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Yash Foundation organised a programme for HIV affected children and persons to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Yash Foundation, Nashik are jointly conducting HIV-AIDS awareness and rehabilitation programmes in Nashik district since 2007. As a part of this, a programme was organised at Mahindra and Mahindra Jeep House, Uday Nagar, Gangagpur Road, Nashik to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Mahindra and Mahindra company official Kamlakar Dhonge and president of Yash Foundation Ravindra Patil were present as chief guests. Children on the occasion cut the cake to celebrate Christmas and New Year. They were given gifts, a nutritious diet, chocolate, and biscuits.</p>