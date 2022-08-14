History of glorious Nashik retold

NASHIK: To commemorate ‘Swarajya Mahotsav’ being celebrated under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, a lecture on the History of Glorious Nashik was organised at the Collectorate in association with Collectorate, Nashik, and Archaeological Department, Nashik. Ramesh Padwal, a history scholar and lecturer of Nashik, presented a detailed insight on this topic.

He stated the original name of Nashik isn’t Nashik but Nasik. The evidence in this regard was presented to all history researchers and history lovers. The history from the time of Satavahanas till today was described in this lecture.

He spoke about Tamrapatrika mentioning Nashik, the city being one of main venues of Simhastha Kumbh, various battles fought in Nashik, Nashik’s importance during Maratha and Peshwa periods, more than 80 forts and 40 small rivers, ancient caves of Maharashtra including Tapovan and Trirasmi Caves, i.e. Pandavaleni, Govardhan and Nashik consisting of ancient travel or trade routes connected to Europe.

He also gave an insight into the birth of the great Bajirao Peshwa in Barve Gharana i.e. Bajirao’s mother’s house in Dubere, taluka Sinnar, and research of inscriptions found in 16 temple groups at Anjaneri near Trambakeshwar, and the Panchayatana temples (group of five temples) located in Sinnar.

He described the concept of sculptures of temples located at Dhodambe under Nashik Division of State Archeology Department, Hemadpanthi Temple located in Malegaon, and other various temples and their history.

While speaking of forts, he said Bhuikot Fort of Malegaon has a total of 68 towers. These forts were built during the reign of Sardar Rajebahaddur. Naroshankar Rajebahaddur also built the city’s Naroshankar temple.

While concluding, he spoke of Ahilyabai Holkar's Rangmahal (Holkarwada) in Chandwad, KushavartaTirtha, Indreshwar, Tribhuvaneshwar and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temples in Trimbakehwar. He highlighted an article published in a London newspaper in 1810 on Nashik’s Sarkarwada.

Deputy Collector Ganesh Misal and Assistant Director of Archeology Department Aarti Aale organised the programme. District Collector Gangatharan D, officers, other officials and dignitaries were present for the programme.