Historic temple cleaned

NASHIK: Shivdurg Bhramanti Sanstha, Kurhegaon, conducted their 25th conservation campaign and cleaned a historic temple at Thanapada, Trimbakeshwar. The volunteers, along with villagers, cleaned the ancient temple thoroughly. The Sanstha is known for conducting various fort conservation campaigns to preserve the beauty and history of forts.

Sagar Patil, Ganesh Rahade, Purushottam Rahade, Vijay Mahale, Roshan Khandve, Vaibhav Khandve, Santosh Minde, Anil Date, Madhav Pagar, Anurag Rahade, Krishna Pagar, Sham Gavhane and other Shiva lovers (volunteers) participated in the campaign.