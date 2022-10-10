Historic! Nashik's Satyajit to lead Maharashtra

Nashik
For the first time in the history of district cricket, a cricketer from Nashik is getting the captaincy of Maharashtra. Satyajit Bachhav, a left-arm spinner who has been an important bowler of the Maharashtra team for the past few seasons and a reliable lower-order aggressive batsman, has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
The T20 tournament is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will be played from 11th to 22nd October at Mohali, Chandigarh.Satyajit has been selected for his consistent performance in the Mushtaq Ali championship for the past five years. Satyajit was the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2018-19 and contributed a lot to taking the Maharashtra team to the finals.
At that time, Maharashtra had won the runner-up position in this competition.
Further, Satyajit has taken a total of 48 wickets in 38 innings in 39 matches in his T20 career so far and 4 wickets for 18 runs is his best performance. Also, Satyajit was included in the IPL auction process for the last two seasons due to his outstanding performance at the national level.
He was among the players who fetched the minimum bid price of 20 lakhs in the IPL auction. Along with that, he was selected for the team camp by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2022 season.
Meanwhile, the selection of Satyajit as the captain of the Maharashtra team has created an atmosphere of happiness in the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) and the district team, as well as among the cricket fans of the district.
NDCA president Vinod Shah, secretary Sameer Rakate as well as the team coach and officials have congratulated Satyajit and wished him all the best in the tournament.