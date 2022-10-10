Historic! Nashik's Satyajit to lead Maharashtra

Nashik

For the first time in the history of district cricket, a cricketer from Nashik is getting the captaincy of Maharashtra. Satyajit Bachhav, a left-arm spinner who has been an important bowler of the Maharashtra team for the past few seasons and a reliable lower-order aggressive batsman, has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The T20 tournament is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will be played from 11th to 22nd October at Mohali, Chandigarh.Satyajit has been selected for his consistent performance in the Mushtaq Ali championship for the past five years. Satyajit was the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2018-19 and contributed a lot to taking the Maharashtra team to the finals.