Hingoli and Raigad in lead

NASHIK: As informed by Sameer Rakte, Secretary, Nashik District Cricket Association, Hingoli and Raigad maintained the lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Under-14 Invitation League tournament. In the two-day Test match, Hingoli took lead in the first innings at Mahatma Nagar Cricket Ground against Nashik.

Raigad took lead at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan, Golf Club, against Aurangabad. Neil Chandratray remained unbeaten at 99 against Aurangabad and scored a century while competing against Nashik.

Brief Scoreboard

Mahatma Nagar Cricket Ground (Nashik vs Hingoli)

Nashik Team’s 1st innings:- All out at 211, Neel Chandratray scored - 102 runs, Rigveda Jadhav - 37 runs. Omkar Mogul took four, and Sumit Solunke took three wickets.

Hingoli Team’s 1st innings:- All out at 316, Omkar Mogul scored 98 runs, Sourav Birajdar - 50 runs. Neel Chandratray took four, and Atharva Suryavanshi took two wickets. The match ended in a draw. Hingoli receives leading points.

Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan, Golf Club: (Aurangabad vs Raigad)

Aurangabad Team’s first innings:- All out at 242, Arez Khan scored 62 runs, Mohammad Ali - 32 not out. Amey Bhosale and Shaurya Gaikwad took five wickets each.

Raigad Team’s first innings:- 253 for 9, Om Mhatre scored 58 runs, Smit Patil 81 not out. Mohammad Ali and Tanuj Kale took two wickets each. The match ended in a draw. Raigad Team gets the leading points.