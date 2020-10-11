Hike in scholarships of UPSC trainees

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong></p><p>The state government's Skill Development and Minority Development Department has decided to double the scholarship amount of minority students preparing and undergoing training for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.</p>.<p>The decision has been taken to encourage these candidates to increase the proportion of minority community in government service.</p><p>The scheme provides training to selected, aspiring students from minority communities to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) competitive examinations to increase the proportion of minority Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Jews in government service. </p><p>This training is imparted to ten students per center in the training centers of the State Administrative Institution at Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad. At present these students are given a scholarship of Rs. 2,000 per month.<br><br>Earlier, under the Civil Service Pre-Examination Training Scheme being implemented by the Department of Higher and Technical Education, the scholarship of students has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month. </p>