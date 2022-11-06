Hike in onion prices

Onion has crossed the mark of 20 to 25 rupees per kg on average in the district. But, the expenses of the farmers have not been recovered as yet. Due to unseasonal rains in the state, onion producers have also suffered a lot. At the same time, many farmers had stored onions which were damaged due to prolonged heavy rains.

Hopes of the farmers who had stored onion for a better price later were washed in vain. Also, the onion of some farmers rotted after keeping it for a long time in wet humid climate. In such a situation they had to face a double crisis. Maharashtra has the highest onion production in the country. Millions of farming families are engaged in agriculture. But unfortunately, this year they have got a much lower price than the cost of the last five months. The bettering of price this passing week has raised some hopes again.