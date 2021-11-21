Heritage week celebration by ADA

NASHIK: The world heritage week was inaugurated at the Assistant Director of Archeology office at Sarkarwada. The World Heritage Week has been organised under the Cultural Affairs Department, Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Mumbai with INTACH. Various programs have been organised from November 19 to November 25.

The heritage week was inaugurated with a heritage walk on November 20 with Ramesh Kabra and Rakhi Taklem. The inauguration ceremony, certificate distribution ceremony and a presentation on ‘Conservation of Built Heritage’ was conducted. Today, a Heritage Walk at Nashik Gaothan is organised at 7:30 p.m. by INTACT Nashik chapter.

On November 22, a lecture on the subject of ‘Glorious historical heritage of Khandesh’ by Dr Sarjerao Bhamre will be conducted in the afternoon at 4.00. Similarly, an online lecture has been organised on the same day of Sudarshan Kulthe who is a fort scholar and researcher.

The lecture will start at 6.30 p.m. on an online platform. On November 23 lecture on ‘Development and movement of Indian museums’ of Bhujang Bobade’s online at 11.00 a.m. On November 24, ‘The splendor of ancient and medieval script, History and contextual information’ lecture will be taken by Sojwal sali evening 4.00 p.m.

On November 25 the heritage week will be concluded with an online tour of ‘Sarkarwada Museum’ with Facebook Live. On the occasion Dr. GB Shah and INTACT Nashik Chapter will interact with audiences in the evening. 5.00 p.m. Online lectures, activities have been organised by the Assistant Director, Department of Archeology, Nashik, Custodian, Regional Museum, Nashik and INTAC Nashik Chapter.