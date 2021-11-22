Heritage walk in Nashik Gaothan

NASHIK: A heritage walk on November 21 was organised by the office of Assistant Director of Archeology and INTACT Nashik Chapter. As a celebration of Heritage Week, the heritage walk was conducted. More than 50 participants joined the ADA and INTACT for the walk.

The heritage walk started from Sundernarayan mandir, where the briefing of our city’s history, cultural, architectural, and geographical importance was shared. For the convenience of the participants, two routes and two groups were formed by the organisers.

A route marking the temples and places of cultural significance was shown highlighting the spiritual significance of the city. The second route signifying the socio-economic, various Architectural influences, wadas were visited.

The two groups merged at the Sarkarwada museum. The heritage walk was supported by INTACH Nashik Convener Girish Takle, co- Convener Anita Joshi, EC members Ar Sagar Kabra, Er Yogesh Patil, Ar Smita Patil, Ramesh Kabra, Ar Rakhi Takle. For enquiries on a heritage walk, one can contact INTACH Heritage walk committee members.

Today’s event under WHW

On November 22, a lecture on the subject of ‘Glorious historical heritage of Khandesh’ by Dr. Sarjerao Bhamre was organised in the afternoon at 4.00. Similarly, an online lecture has been organised on the same day as Sudarshan Kulthe who is a fort scholar and researcher. The lecture will start at 6.30 pm on an online platform.