Heritage Walk by INTACH on 5 Dec

NASHIK: As the 94th Marathi Akhil Bharathiya Sahitya Sammelan (94th All India Marathi Literary Convention) is scheduled in the first week of December, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has organised a heritage walk for visitors and dignitaries on Sunday (December 5), starting at 7:30 a.m.

INTACH is a non-profit organization set up in 1984 with a mandate to protect and conserve India’s vast natural, built, and cultural heritage. Today, it is the country’s largest non-profit membership organisation dedicated to this purpose.

INTACH’s enthusiastic team comprises volunteers across a network of chapters in cities, towns, and villages all over India and is largely responsible for the spread of the heritage movement.

Under the guidance of Shri Girish Takle, the Convener INTACH Nashik has revived the heritage walks in the old city of Nashik, rich in its history, cultural, and religious significance.

The walk shall give a glimpse of rich heritage and aware the citizens of the district’s beauty. The walk will be conducted under the guidance of Mukta Baliga, Ar Rakhi Takle, Ramesh Kabra, Ar Rahul Dabir, Anita Joshi, Shreyas Garge, Ar Sagar Kabra, Yogesh Kasar Patil, Geetanjali Patil.

The late date of registration is December 4. For further enquiries, the participants can contact heritage walk committee members.