Heritage Walk at Ramshej Fort

“As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the contribution of the soldiers and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country is very valuable,” asserted Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game while expressing gratitude towards brave jawans and freedom fighters. District Collector Gangatharan D , Additional Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, and heirs of freedom fighters Chandrabhaga Ranganath Chitte and Madhukar Bhausaheb Misal were present.