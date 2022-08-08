Deshdoot Times

Heritage Walk at Ramshej Fort

Representational Image
Representational Image
Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: A Heritage Walk was organised at Ramshej Fort, a historical, mythological heritage site on behalf of the taluka administration of Dindori.

“As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the contribution of the soldiers and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country is very valuable,” asserted Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game while expressing gratitude towards brave jawans and freedom fighters. District Collector Gangatharan D , Additional Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, and heirs of freedom fighters Chandrabhaga Ranganath Chitte and Madhukar Bhausaheb Misal were present.

Ramshej Fort
Dindori Area
Freedom fighters
District Collector Gangadharan D
Commissioner Bhanudas Palve

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com