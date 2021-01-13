Heralding the festival of harvest with sugar jewellery

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>As the festival of Makar Sankranti is around the corner, the ‘tilgul’ ornaments are visible in the market. As the sun begins its journey north (Uttarayan), families gear up to celebrate the festival of harvest with fervour.</p>.<p>Most excited among them are this year’s newlyweds and new parents who will be celebrating their very first Makar Sankranti adorned in fineries and the conventional ‘Halwyache Dagine’ or sugar jewellery, amid hollers of ‘tilgul ghya, goad goad bola’. </p><p>The prices of these ornaments vary from Rs.200 to Rs. 700. The whole family celebrates this festival together, and older ones give ladoos to the younger ones. While the festival is dedicated to deity Surya, people fly kites and distribute 'tilgul ladoo' (colourful sesame candy-coated with sesame seeds) to greet each other. </p><p>However, these ornaments have a special role to play. On the day of the festival, pregnant ladies wear black sarees and wear these special ornaments, namely Kamarpatta, Bajubandh, earrings, and various other types. This ritual is performed to honour the pregnant ladies and thank them as they give birth to new lives. The symbolic representation of 'tilgul' sweets is to stick together, no matter what happens.</p>