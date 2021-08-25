Helpline for Afghan students

NASHIK: The Savitibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched a helpline (020 25621938) for Afghan students studying at the university and it’s affiliated colleges. At the meeting, Afghan students in Pune shared issues and problems they are facing after the crisis began back in Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover Afghan students in can relocate to Savitribai Phule Pune University’s international student centre’s hostel.

“We are having a serious discussion on fee reduction or even a complete waiver of fees for these students for this academic year. Also, there are students who have completed studies and are in need of jobs. We are working on that as well. We are thinking of extending the scholarships of some students,” said Prof Karmalkar. There are 300 Afghans currently in Pune studying in various universities and colleges. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, 70 per cent returned to Afghanistan in the last one year.