Helpline, app to be started for animal complaints: Doiphode

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: A district level Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee has been constituted as per the directions of the state government for the protection of animals in the district. The seven-member committee will work on animal issues like cruelty against animals, animals in distress, and other animal emergencies. </p>.<p>Resident Deputy Collector Doiphode expressed District Level Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee should spread awareness to protect the animals from incidents that are often endangering the lives of innocent animals. Similarly, all the governmental and non-governmental members of this committee should coordinate and plan the work for the protection of animals. </p><p>To limit the pain caused to animals during transportation, platforms for animals to move in the market should get constructed. For sick, old, injured animals, a shelter in the district with proper facilities like proper shelter cover, water, cages, and other basic facilities for animals should be considered. </p><p>The committee should work immediately for all such works, said Doiphode. The meeting for Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee was attended by Doiphode, District Forest Officer Anand Reddy, District Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner Dr. B R Narwade, Assistant Commissioner Dr. G R Patil, District Animal Husbandry Officer of Zilla Parishad Vishnu Garje, Livestock Development Officer Dr. Ujwal Pawar, Dr. Vaishali Thorat, Veterinary Officer of the Corporation Sonawane, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Vinod Salvi and others.</p><p> The District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. Narwade informed that the seven members committee will include Gaurav Kshatriya, Bharti Jadhav, Sharanya Shetty, Mahendra Ahire, Nilesh Ingle, Ashish Yamgar, and Arun Shinde. They have been appointed as non-official members of the committee. He also informed about the work, objectives, and responsibilities of the District Level Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee.</p>