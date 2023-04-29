Helping upliftment of tribal life

Some of the works under IVD at Vanwasi village

Transformation of about 10,830 villagers in 37 villages and hamlets.

35,558 litres of safe drinking water.

280 acres of agricultural land can be brought under cultivation.

176 KW of solar power has been generated with this 24 educational facilities get sustainable energy.

Rice mill, Rice huller, community hall rebuilt in Savade village.

Primary schools were provided with computers in Pingeman village.

Solar powered community centre built in Gadade village.

Sewing machines provided to train women and empower them.

Villages provided with submersible solar pump powered by a solar system.

It will provide drinking water to 120 homes.

Another submersible solar pump in nearby dam to provide water to over 20 acres of farmland.

15 solar powered street lights.