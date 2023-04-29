Helping upliftment of tribal life

Nashik
"It is amazingly satisfying", say members of Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) and Chirag Rural Development Foundation (CRDF) as they help bring in water and power to the tribal life in the villages in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district, under its integrated village development (IVD) plan.
"For the last four odd years, Rotary Club of Bombay has started working in some villages in Maharashtra with an objective to improve the living conditions of the villagers by implementing solutions using solar power to bring water for irrigation as well as drinking purposes, providing electricity at homes and streets and by also improving the condition of Anganwadis. The inauguration of the facility in Vanvasi village today is a continuation of the work of our Club with same commitment and dedication."
-Vineet Bhatnagar, president,Rotary Club of Bombay
"It was a proud moment at the inauguration of the Integrated Village Development Project at Vanvasi for the Rotary Club of Bombay to have been able to continue in its journey to change the face of rural India, one village at a time. Supported by Geeta Keshavan and with a view to fulfil the project objectives, the villagers were provided solar home lighting solutions, street electrification, solar powered lift irrigation for water for domestic use, drinking and agricultural use, water filtration for clean drinking water and solar electrification of the Anganwadi and Primary Health Centre. All this would not have been possible without the support of the villagers for giving us this opportunity for which we shall be always grateful."
- Mihir Mody, chairman, IVD Committee
"I feel blessed that I could contribute to a total transformation of a needy village and its people. If there is a will there is a way. It is the best birthday gift I have received from the kind and loving people of Vanvasi."
- Geeta Keshavan, donor
"It’s amazingly satisfying to know that in the thick of summer they will not have to trek multiple times a day to fetch water! Water will reach their homes and their fields and we hope to see a complete transformation in the lives of the 780 residents of Vanvasi."
Pratibha Pai, founder,Chirag Rural Development Foundation
Some of the works under IVD at Vanwasi village
Transformation of about 10,830 villagers in 37 villages and hamlets.
35,558 litres of safe drinking water.
280 acres of agricultural land can be brought under cultivation.
176 KW of solar power has been generated with this 24 educational facilities get sustainable energy.
Rice mill, Rice huller, community hall rebuilt in Savade village.
Primary schools were provided with computers in Pingeman village.
Solar powered community centre built in Gadade village.
Sewing machines provided to train women and empower them.
Villages provided with submersible solar pump powered by a solar system.
It will provide drinking water to 120 homes.
Another submersible solar pump in nearby dam to provide water to over 20 acres of farmland.
15 solar powered street lights.