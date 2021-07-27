Helping hand to orphan children

NASHIK: Amhi Ojharkar Teachers Group, Sangh Shakti Group and Mahila Aghadi Group distributed useful materials to the children of the farmers who committed suicide at the orphanage in Talwade, Trimbakeshwar and orphan girls in Mrs Garda orphanage for women and girls at Khambale.

Retired headmistress Kumudini Murkute and teacher Pushpalta Pagar had appealed for a helping hand to the orphan girls. The group’s admin and state vice president of Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Association teacher Pradip Shinde took the initiative and discussed the matter on the WhatsApp group and made an appeal for help.

In response to this call, Pradip Shinde himself, Kumudini Murkute, Mahesh Nehe, Rajendra Salunkhe and other teachers raised a fund of Rs 25,000. Masks, sanitisers, toothbrushes, Colgate, coconut oil and groceries which are useful for children were distributed, using this fund. Pradip Shinde, ex-serviceman Yashwant Pagar, teacher Praveen Kumawat, R K super shoppe director Rohit Pawar and Tushar Pawardistributed materials to the students. On the occasion, Pradip Shinde and Pravin Kumawat interacted with the students and encouraged them to live happy life.