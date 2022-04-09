Helmets should not be mandatory

The letter states that the traffic congestion in the city is increasing day by day. Accidents are taking place as two-wheeler riders wearing helmets do not anticipate the vehicles behind them. Due to the large number of potholes in the municipal area, many people are suffering from spinal diseases. Also, due to the heavy traffic in the city, the speed of two-wheelers is also not high. It has become a chore for the citizens who go out for work to wear helmets. Citizens are finding it difficult to wear helmets even when traveling near their homes. Helmets have led to an increase in crimes such as chain snatching, robbery, and burglary, it stated.

Awareness should be created to use helmet in the city but its compulsion should be revoked. Officers and staff should make the citizens aware of the importance of helmet through awareness.

The advantages and disadvantages of wearing a helmet should be explained through awareness drive. Helmets should be worn on highways and should not be worn in low-speed areas of the city and in traffic, the letter demanded.