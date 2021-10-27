Helmet norms to get stricter after Diwali

NASHIK: The ‘No Helmet, No Cooperation’ campaign will start with stricter norms after Bhaubij, informed Nashik City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey. On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police Pandey issued detailed orders in this regard. The motorists won't get petrol if they don't wear a helmet. In exceptional cases, petrol will be given only after filling up Form A.

The police commissioner has decided to increase the restriction and the situation will be tightened from Bhaubij if there is no helmet, there will be no cooperation. Also, in case of breaking the rules, the person will be sent to jail, it has been warned by the police department.

There have been incidents of disputes with petrol pump employees and owners for filling petrol without helmets. Therefore, these restrictions will be tightened, the commissioner said. A detailed order has been realised by the police commissioner. The orders will be implemented in the limits of the police commissioner’s office within the limits of Nashik City, such orders have been issued by Commissioner Pandey on Tuesday.

These are the orders