Helmet mandatory for pillion rider too

NASHIK: Considering the increasing number of accidents in Nashik, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has once again tightened the helmet rule, and from Gudi Padwa (April 2), it has been made mandatory for a pillion rider also to wear a helmet while riding on a two-wheeler.

CP Pandey has further intensified the helmet rule campaign in Nashik city following initiatives like No helmet, no patrol; counselling, punitive action against those who continue to flout rule etc.

“Failure to use the helmet will invite criminal action,” CP Pandey said, adding further that action would be taken against anyone who did not wear a helmet, whether he/she is a member of the police department or not.

“In addition, if any petrol pump operator in the city gives petrol to a helmetless biker, the bike rider and owner of the petrol pump will be charged with charges of ‘inciting suicide’. If more than one case is registered against the concerned petrol pump, notice will be served as to why petrol pump should be shut as it is considered ‘dangerous'," he said. Therefore, this campaign will be intensified, and it will be important to see how Nashikites respond to this campaign.

Strike on Gudi Padwa day

Nashik District Petrol Dealers’ Welfare Association has decided to keep shut petrol pumps on Gudi Padva day as a protest against the one-sided decision of the Commissioner of Police. According to the association, the role played by the police and filing a case of incitement to suicide is very shocking. It has also been said that forcing helmet at petrol pumps alone does not increase the use of helmet on the road. This decision of the Commissioner of Police will cause great inconvenience to the pump owners.