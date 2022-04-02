Helmet compulsion for pillion rider from today

NASHIK: From today (April 2), the helmet rule to become more stringent in Nashik as the pillion rider compulsorily will have to wear a helmet along with the bike rider. Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) Sitaram Gaikwad informed in a circular that the drive will be launched from today on important squares, signals and traffic points in the city.

Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has decided to enforce the helmet rule with an added compulsion, to prevent accident deaths of two-wheeler riders which has become a cause of concern. In that connection, campaigns such as counselling for two-wheelers without helmets; No helmets, No petrol; No helmets, No cooperation; followed by punitive action were being implemented.

Under the initiative, from 9th September 2021 to 30th November 2021, altogether 5456 males and 476 females, totalling 5932 helmetless two-wheeler riders were counselled at Nashik First. So far 47299 helmetless two-wheeler riders have been counselled by setting up counselling centres at 12 places in Nashik city. Also, from January 18, 2022, till now, 14116 helmetless riders were fined Rs. 75 lakh 83 thousand 500.

From today (April 2), within the limits of the Commissionerate of Police, it has been made compulsory for two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmets. A circular issued by the traffic department has appealed to motorcyclists to use helmets for their own safety and save their time and financial burden by adhering to the traffic rules.