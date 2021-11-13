Heavy rains predicted in Nashik too

NASHIK: Heavy to Moderate rains are expected in the next four days in the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given forecast for heavy rains in the middle and coastal areas with thunderstorms in the state from November 13 to 16. The Nashik region will to receive heavy to moderate rains till November 17 as per IMD forecast.

The Konkan, Central Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada areas are likely to be affected by this rain. There will be light showers in some places, while some areas will receive rains with thunderstorms, said IMD director KS Hosalikar. Rainfall is expected in district of Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Parbhani and Hingoli.

Rain is expected in Madhya Maharashtra and North Maharashtra region as there is formation of a low pressure belt in Arabian Sea and Southern India. Also, due to increase in air pressure in the North East, the minimum temperature in the state has dropped significantly.

Cold wave has started in Nagpur and Akola. In the last two-three days, the temperature in Pune has also dropped. Currently, Pune has the lowest minimum temperature in the state. Beyond Nashik and Nagpur, the cold has intensified in Pune since early November.

Forecast

Date - Temp - Forecast

13/11 - 29/12 - Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, lightning likely.

14/11 - 28/13 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, lightning, light rain likely.

15/11 - 28/13 - Generally cloudy sky, thundery activity, lightning, light rain likely.

16/11 - 28/14 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, lightning, light rain likely.

17/11 - 29/12 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening.

State Forecast