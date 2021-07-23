Heavy rains lashed Kasara ghat

NASHIK: Igatpuri has been receiving torrential rains for the last three days. A landslide occurred on the Central railway line in Kasara ghat. Boulders collapsed again in Kasara ghat due to heavy rains. Central Railway was paralyzed for 12 hours due to a tree falling on the overhead wire. Boulders fell near Jawhar Phata of Central Railway in Kasara ghat. Next to it, a tree also fell on the overhead wire.

Also, the soil was eroded on the middle line track near Pole No 131/3 at Katharuvanganwadi. The Central Railway was paralyzed for 12 hours as rocks were fallen on the 133/53 up line. Overnight, the railway administration and staff were working at war footing to smooth the railway line in Kasara ghat and the tree on the overhead wire was removed. However, it was difficult to remove the large stone lying near the rails as it was difficult to get it near the JCB rails.

Similarly, due to the accumulation of rainwater up to the railway platform at Umbarmali, Vasind station next to Kasara station, the railway traffic on both routes came to a complete standstill. Gorakhpur, Howrah, Pawan Express, Igatpuri and Rajyarani, Panchavati, Sevagram Express and Janshatabdi Express were cancelled due to disruption in both the routes of Central Railway.

Due to the parking of trains at Igatpuri railway station, there is a huge crowd of passengers and the railway administration has arranged buses for the passengers to go to Kalyan and Mumbai and so far 18 buses have been sent to Kalyan. Seeing the crowd of passengers, the railway administration ordered 40 buses. The trains coming from Mumbai to Nashik (Nashik Mumbai railway) were diverted via Vasai Virar and the trains coming from Bhusawal to Mumbai were diverted via Jalgaon Manmad, the railway administration said.

Gangapur Dam

NASHIK: Heavy rains lashed Nashik city and some parts of the district on Wednesday. The catchment area of the Gangapur dam also received heavy rains, as a result, the water level in the Gangapur dam increased. The Gangapur dam has been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday. Nashik city has received 36.24 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Even though the intensity of rain has eased since Wednesday morning, the water level in the Gangapur dam has increased by 18-20 per cent in a single day.

The Gangapur dam area has received 234 mm of rainfall and due to heavy inflow from the catchment area, the Gangapur dam is 49.71 per cent full. With Wednesday’s rain, the city received 38% rainfall. Around 550 cusecs of water was discharged from the Darna reservoir which reached its capacity of 75 per cent on Thursday following heavy rains on a preceding day. Even after a month and a half, the rains had not arrived in Nashik.

The rain that had started on Wednesday was heavy at night. The water level in the Godavari river has risen, flooding the city. 1100 cusecs of water was flowing below Holkar bridge at 11 am. Heavy rains are predicted at some places. The water stock in the Bhavali dam has also risen to 61%. The water stock in 24 dams of the district has increased to 31% from 28%.

The rainwater entered many shops in the Dahipool area of the city on Wednesday night. In Peth taluka of the district, due to the arrival of heavy rains in the last three days in the taluka, almost all the small seepage lakes and KT wares are flowing in the taluka. Because of this, farmers have expressed satisfaction. According to the report on 3 rain gauge stations in the taluka, Peth received 315 mm, Jogmodi 280 mm and Kohor 275 mm of rainfall. The city of Trimbakeshwar was inundated with heavy rains during the day and overnight yesterday.

There was rainwater entering many houses and mud in many places. Meanwhile, 216 mm rain was recorded in the Trimbakeshwar city area during the day on Wednesday. This disrupted public life in the area. As it started raining for two days in a row, waterfalls started flowing on Bramhgiri Mountain. So all the water in the area seeped into the city. As a result, the city was flooded during the night. As a result, the markets were kept closed. Due to late night rains, water had accumulated in Main Road, Teli Galli, Bohar Patti, Gangasagar Lake, Kushawart Chowk, Kadam Chowk, Bhagwati Chowk and Gokuldas lane.