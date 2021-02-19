Heavy rains lash parts of the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Unseasonal rains accompanied by hail lashed some parts of Nashik district and the city on Friday. The sudden downpour in the evening caused severe damage to farmers. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Baglan, Sinnar taluka, and Trimbakeshwar talukas. The standing crops of wheat, onion, and grapes flattened as it rained heavily. </p>.<p>Heavy rains lashed Mulher, Pingalwade, Antapur, Taharabad, Karanjad, and Ambasan area of Baglan taluka around 4 pm. A layer of hail was visible in the onion field. The summer onion crop and pomegranate farms got severely damaged. Vineyards in many villages of the taluka were also damaged. The farmers suffered losses worth crores of rupees due to this unseasonal rain. </p><p>The normal routine in Malegaon got disrupted due to the unseasonal rains. Heavy rains also lashed Kalwan taluka. Onion, wheat, and vegetable crops got severely damaged here. Heavy rains also lashed Vinchur Dalvi village in Sinnar taluka. In Trimbakeshwar, it rained heavily between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Friday. Initially, hailstones fell. </p><p>Vineyards in Ojhar, Pimpalgaon, Dikshi, Datyane, Kherwadi, Kokangaon, Saykheda, and Chandori villages of Niphad taluka were damaged. Wheat, onion, maize, and sugarcane crops got flattened. Meanwhile, there was no electricity in many parts of the city following the heavy rain accompanied by winds. Electricity supply in 60% part of the city got snapped. Suburban areas like New Nashik, Old Nashik, Satpur, Nashik Road, and Panchavati also received heavy rainfall. Deolali Camp also received heavy rainfall.</p>