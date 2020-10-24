Heavy rains lash city for second consecutive day

Nashik: Heavy rains lashed the city and its suburban areas on the second consecutive day on Friday. Saraf Bazaar and low-lying areas in the city were inundated due to rains that lashed the city for 10-15 minutes.

The meteorological department has warned that the rains will continue for the next one-two days. From the second day of Navratri, the rain god is attending the city and district every day. The meteorological department had earlier warned of heavy rains in Maharashtra due to the formation of a low pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal. It's raining heavily for the last few days.

The rain had started suddenly in the afternoon on Friday. There was a rush of Nashikites in main market areas for shopping in view of Dasara festival. The situation was same in Saraf Bazaar. However, they were disappointment due to sudden rains. Two milimetre rainfall was recorded.

Rains had lashed Marathwada and Vidarbha along with Konkan last week. A flood-like situation was developed, while the standing crops were flattened. In comparison, North Maharashtra and especially Nashik did not suffer much damage due to low rainfall. However, the intensity of rain has increased in the last few days in the district.



The rains had thrown normal life out of gear. The street vendors, shop keepers had to face huge inconvenience. Several roads were flooded and water accumulation witnessed in several low-lying areas. The farmers on the other hand are fearing more crop damage citing intensity of the rain.