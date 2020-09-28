Heavy rains damage crop on 37829 hectares

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Due to heavy rains in the last fortnight of September, standing crops and orchards on 37829 hectares of field in the district have flattened.</p>.<p>According to the preliminary estimates of the assessment of crop damage, major crops of maize, millet, sorghum and onion were the worst hit.<br><br>Heavy rains have lashed the district in August and September this year.<br><br>It has been raining for the last ten to fifteen days. As a result, even though the dams are full, the heavy rains however have hit the crops severely.<br><br>On this backdrop, the district administration has immediately ordered all the talukas to conduct panchnamas. According to the primary report, a total of 37,829 hectares of crops like arable, horticultural and perennial orchards have damaged completely.<br><br>Sorghum, millet, maize, paddy, soybean and cotton have been affected mainly in the agricultural sector. Sugarcane, onion, tomato and vegetables have been severely damaged in the horticulture sector.<br><br>Among the perennial fruit crops, grape and pomegranate orchards have been hit by heavy rains.<br><br>A total of 44,859 farmers in 263 villages have been affected by the heavy rains. The farmer is already in crisis due to the Corona crisis, but now he is more worried by damage to the standing crop in the field.<br><br>Meanwhile, the district administration has completed the panchnama at war level and sent the report to the government.<br><br>The farmer seems more worried this time whether the damage caused by recent heavy rains will be compensated or not, as despite assessment of crop damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga in June, the farmers have not received compensation yet.</p>