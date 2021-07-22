Heavy rains cut off villages in rain-drenched Surgana

NASHIK: Traffic congestion has occurred on the Barhe to Khokar Vihir road in rain hit Surgana tehsil due to flood water flowing from the Shivandi bridge near Jagadpada village. Many surrounding villages have lost their connection with the taluka place. Heavy rains have been lashing Surgana taluka for the last two to three days. As a result, many rivers and streams have been flooded. Similarly, water was flowing from the pavement on Khirdi Pada road on Barhe to Khokar Vihir road since yesterday morning.

As a result, traffic has been disrupted and villages like Jagadpada, Khokar Vihir, Chinchpada, Chiryachapada, Bhenshet, Deulpada, Kahandolpada, Umburne, Khirdi, Bhati, Vadpada, Sagpada, Khobla, Wangan Pada and Khirpada were cut off from the mainland. Meanwhile, nearby villages have to take the same route to Barhe for dispensary and other work. But the road has been closed due to floods. As for Surgana-Nashik travel, the same route has to be followed, which has created a big problem for the citizens of the local area.

Landslide in Harsul-Waghera ghat

Heavy rains have lashed the Trimbak-Harsul area for the last two days. Landslide has occurred in Harsul-Vaghera Ghat yesterday morning. This had disrupted traffic for some time. Harsul Waghera Ghat is considered to be an important route to Gujarat. Every monsoon, there are incidences of landslide in this place. Even yesterday morning, the traffic on the route was disrupted for some time due to the landslide. At that time, the locals removed the stones with the help of a tractor.

"The condition of this bridge has been poor for the last several years. Despite frequent calls for bridge reconstruction along with road development, nothing has yet been pursued. So even today a serious patient has to be carried across the river in a doli. Therefore, there needs to be a permanent big bridge in this place." - Yogiraj Gawli, villager