Heavy rains continue; Gangapur Dam 87% full

NASHIK: The heavy rains continued to lash the district on Tuesday, thus leading to a rise in the water level of various dams. The incessant rains proved beneficial for Nashikities as most dams have filled above 70 per cent.

Speaking of the city’s main, Gangapur Dam, the dam has filled 87 per cent as of August 16, 2022. The dam was at 80 percent at the same time last year. Due to the rising levels, the officials discharged 500 cusecs of water from Gangapur Dam at 03:00 pm yesterday.

However, as the rains continued, the discharge increased to 1,514 cusecs at 06:00 pm. The district administration informed if the rains continue, the discharge will increase gradually.

The officials have alerted all the villagers on the Godavari riverside to take precautions and maintain a safe distance from the riverbed. Even though the rains proved beneficial in water storage, the flood in July damaged goods and caused financial losses to many persons.

Also, farmers suffered severely as many germinated seeds rotted due to the accumulated water, thus leading to resowing and addition to already pending debts.

Water storage in dams (per cent)

Dam - Aug 16, 2021 - Aug 16, 2022

Girna - 41 - 91

Gangapur - 80 - 87

Kashyapi - 56 - 98

Gautami Godavari - 66 - 98

Alandi - 93 - 100

Palkhed - 66 - 66

Karanjwan - 30 - 81.5

Waghad - 59 - 100

Ozarkhed - 27 - 100

Punegaon - 25 - 90

Tisgaon - 01 - 100

Darna - 80 - 93

Bhavali - 100 - 100

Mukane - 57 - 95

Valdevi - 100 - 100

Kadva - 81 - 88

Nandur Madhyameshwar -100 - 48

Bhojapur - 15 - 100

Chankapur - 43 - 70

Haranbari - 100 - 100

Kelzar - 66 - 100

Nagyasakya - 00 - 34

Punad - 49 - 51

Manikpunj - 53 - 56

Total - 56 - 90

Karanjwan Dam 81.51%

In Dindori taluka, the intensity of the rain increased yesterday morning, and due to the increase in water inflow into the dams in the taluka, the release of water from dams is increasing gradually.

The biggest Karanjwan Dam in Dindori taluka is 81.51% full, and 11,825 cusecs of water from the dam was released into the Kadva river bed. The bridge on the Kadva river in Oze has submerged, and the communication with Oze Karanjwan village is disrupted.

Also, as the bridge on the Kadva river in Mheluske village has submerged, communication with two villages, i.e., Mheluske and Lakhmapur, has been disrupted.

Due to continuous rains, the water level in Punegaon dam is increasing, and it is 89% full. A total of 2,500 cusecs of water has been released from the dams into the Unanda river bed. While Waghad, Tisgaon and Ozarkhed dams are 100% filled since July, water discharge is in progress from these three dams.

Due to the water released from all the dams, the inflow of water into Palkhed Dam is continuously increasing. Therefore, the Palkhed Dam is 65% full, and the officials released 17,366 cusecs of water from the Palkhed Dam into the Kadva river bed. The taluka administration and irrigation department have issued a warning to the villages on the river banks.