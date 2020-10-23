Heavy rain with thunderstorm lash city

Nashik: Heavy rain followed by rolling thunder and lightning lashed the city and its suburban in the afternoon. More or less rain showers were lashing the city and suburbs till late at night. The meteorological department has warned that the rains will continue for the next two to four days.



From the 'second maal' of Navratri, the rain god is attending the city and district every day. The meteorological department had earlier warned of heavy rains in Maharashtra due to the formation of a low pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal. It's raining heavily. Rains had lashed Marathwada and Vidarbha along with Konkan last week. A flood-like situation was developed, while the standing crops were flattened.



In comparison, North Maharashtra and especially Nashik did not suffer much damage due to low rainfall. However, the intensity of rain has increased in the last two days in the district. Suddenly heavy rain started on Thursday afternoon.



The city and suburbs were experiencing more or less heavy rains till late at night. The rains had thrown normal life out of gear. The street vendors, shop keepers had to face huge inconvenience. Several roads were flooded and water accumulation witnessed in several low-lying areas. The farmers on the other hand are fearing more crop damage citing intensity of the rain.