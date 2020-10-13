Heavy rain warning for Nashik

Nashik : The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has raised a warning of heavy rains for North Madhya Maharashtra, South Kokan, and Marathwada. The weather department has alerted with yellow flagged raised. The district of Nashik, Pune, Ahmadnagar are warned with thunderstrom and very heavy rains warning by IMD. Thunderstorm warning has also been given for isolated places.

The weather department has said in its advisory that the district will receive Heavy to very heavy rains for next five days, accompanied by winds with wind speed of 40 to 50 km per hour. Some parts will also withness gusty winds. The minimum temperature will stay between 22 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will remain 27 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius. The humidity will be maintained at 70 to 80 percent for next five days.

The advisory of the department says that the for next three days there will be conditions like thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rains. The isolated places will be most affected. The low pressure area created in the Bay of Bengal has created the condition, informed IMD in its advisory.