Heavy rain forecast for next two days

Nashik: Due to the low pressure area developed from coastal Konkan up-to Gujarat, heavy rains likely to lash isolated places in North Maharashtra including Nashik district for the next 48 hours, according to Srinivas Aundhkar, director, MGM's Centre for Astronomy & Space Technology, Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra including Thane and Palghar for today (Thursday).

The south and north Maharashtra coast would receive squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kilometre per hour today (6th August),” the IMD official said. The rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night.

"Tomorrow (Aug 6), isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa likely to receive heavy rains, while heavy downpour will be witnessed in isolated places of Konkan and Goa," according to IMD, Pune.It has also predicted heavy rainfall for tomorrow (Aug 7) in Isolated places of south Konkan and Goa.

The district of Nashik has been waiting for satisfactory rains as worries of farmers, especially the paddy cultivators are increasing, while the city is staring at water cut this monsoon if rains failed to make strong comeback in ongoing August month.

Last year, during the corresponding period, the district had received heavy rainfall resulting in floods. In contrast, there is hardly any satisfactory rainfall so far in the district this year.