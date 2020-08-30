Heavy downpour in Trimbak, Igatpuri

Heavy rains are lashing Nashik and other parts of the districts. It is raining heavily in parts of the district. While 6 mm of rain (580 mm till date) was recorded in Nashik tehsil, highest rainfall has been recorded in Igatpuri taluka followed by Trimbakeshwar and Surgana.

Igatpuri had received 64 mm of rainfall. Trimbak 27 mm, Peth 36 mm and Surgana 12 mm. The district had received 173 mm of rainfall overnight on Friday till 8.30 am of Saturday morning.

Importantly, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts in the next 24 hours.Meanwhile, Amboli and Ahilya dams in Trimbakeshwar tehsil are filled 100%.

Water supply chairperson Sheetal Ugale performed jal pujan on the Amboli dam. Dy council chief Madhavi Bhujang, councillors Ramayane, Shikhare besides Sagar Uje, Sampat Badade and Kalu Nana Bhangare were present.

Meanwhile, water stock in the Gautami Godavari dam has increased to 72%, thus averting water problem of this temple town.