Heatwave to subside

NASHIK: Last week, except for Mumbai and Konkan, Maharashtra witnessed a sudden rise in temperature. The maximum temperature increased by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above average, that is, 38 to 43 degrees. According to meteorologist Manikrao Khule, the minimum temperature in the morning was average except for a few places in Maharashtra.

In Vidarbha, the temperature graph was higher than the average last week. The heatwave is expected to subside from April 4. From 5th April to the next 3 days till 7th April, the entire Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Khandesh as well as Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur districts and from Wednesday 6 April Nagpur and Vidarbha with cloudy weather, there is a possibility of light rain. In the current month of April, the overall temperature in Maharashtra will be higher than average.

Meanwhile, heat waves are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the far northeastern states, while four southern states including Andaman and seven northeastern states are likely to receive heavy rains. In the Marwar region of Rajasthan, strong winds of 30 kmph will blow for the next five days.

Cyclonic winds have formed in the sky over the Andamans since Wednesday, April 6, and in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday. A low-pressure area may form on April 7. And then there is the possibility of heavy rain with strong winds.