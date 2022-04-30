Heatwave, rainfall forecast in Madhya Maharashtra

NASHIK: Despite mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in Nashik for the past two days, the weather, however, is showing its whimsical side with cloudy weather and rains at some places and hot conditions on the other. The India Meteorological Department, Pune, has once again issued a warning of unseasonal rainfall and heatwave at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, including Nashik.

"In North Madhya Maharashtra, heatwave likely at isolated places on April 30. Rains with thunderstorms are likely at isolated places on May 2 and May 3. The weather likely to remain dry on May 1st," the IMD, Pune predicted yesterday.

In Konkan and Goa, rains have been predicted on May 2 and May 3 at isolated places. The weather to remain dry for the next four days in Marathwada. The heatwave may sweep isolated places of Vidarbha for the next four days, it stated.

In the meantime, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reeling above the 40 degrees mark for the last two days since Wednesday, was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.