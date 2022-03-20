Heatwave likely two more days

NASHIK: Nashikites will have to face heatwave for two more days. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the rising temperatures will be there for the next two days in the Nashik region. Rising temperatures have made summer unbearable in the city. The roads look deserted from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The maximum temperature in Nashik is hovering around 38.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 19.5 degrees Celsius. Therefore, even at night people are restless and are not able to sleep. Even after using fans, coolers people are not getting any relief. Citizens can be seen roaming on roads till late at night.

During the day, people are using umbrellas, hats, and sun coats to protect themselves from the scorching sun. People are avoiding going out in the afternoon and are focusing on working outside in the evening. As a result, shopkeepers also close their shops in the afternoon and go home and return in the evening.

Although the scorching summer is bothering everyone, it has brought fortune for cold drink vendors. The harsher the heat, the more their business grows. Demand for cold drinks has increased. Sugarcane juice, fruit juice, buttermilk, lassi, lemonade, kokum sharbat along with grapes, watermelon, coconut water, lemons, orange, citrus fruits are high on demand.