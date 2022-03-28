Heatwave forecast in Madhya Maharashtra

NASHIK: The climate has changed dramatically in the last few days. It is raining in some places and hot in other places. Meanwhile, an important warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department.

"Heat wave likely at scattered places in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha from Tuesday (March 29) till March 31," forecast IMD, Pune yesterday. "The weather will however remain dry in Konkan and Goa for the next four days from Monday," it predicted.

In the meantime, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature at 19.5 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature hovering above 37 degrees for the last couple of days. Akola in the state was hottest at 42.8, while Mahabaleshwar was coldest at 18.8 degrees Celsius.

From today (March 28), the weather will be dry across the state and the heat wave is expected to intensify, the meteorological department said. The maximum average temperature is expected to hover between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius in most cities across the state.

The cyclone had formed in the Bay of Bengal last week. As a result, the maximum temperature was slightly reduced due to increased wind speed with cloudy weather in most parts of the state.

The state has been seeing increasing in its maximum temperatuers in many parts particularly the interior regions of the state. Coastal parts of Maharashtra have been observing maximums close to the normal levels and a few places are witnessing the temperatures a notch below usual.

However, as far as the interior parts of the state are concerned, many areas are observing maximum above the 40 degree mark. At least 3 to 5° above the normal levels resulting in heatwave in isolated pockets.

Yesterday, many parts in Maharashtra recorded above normal maximums including Ahmednagar 41.4°C (5 degrees above normal), Akola 42.8°C (4 degrees above normal), Amravati 40.2°C, Brahmapuri 40.1°C, Chandrapur 40.8°C, Wardha 40°C, Yavatmal 40°C, and Washim 41°C. Temperatures will continue to be on the higher side and heat wave conditions will soon grip many parts of Maharashtra in the coming days.