Heatwave forecast for three days

NASHIK: After touching as high as 41.1 degrees on Thursday, the temperature in the city is slowly settling around 38 degrees. Yesterday, Nashik recorded a day temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.4. Meanwhile, Brahmapuri in the state was hottest at 46.2.

Irrespective of mercury soaring high for the last six days in Nashik, the weather, however, shows its whimsical side with cloudy weather and rains at some places and hot conditions on the other. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has once again issued a warning of untimely rainfall for today (May 3) at isolated places of North Madhya Maharashtra, which includes Nashik.

"In North Madhya Maharashtra, heatwave likely at isolated places from May 4 for the next three days. Rains likely at isolated places on May 3," the IMD predicted yesterday.

In Konkan and Goa, rains have been predicted on May 4 at isolated places amid dry weather conditions. While rain forecast is issued for two days from May 3 in Marathwada. "Rains with thunderstorm likely at isolated places on May 3 and May 4 in Vidarbha, which was reeling under an intense heatwave, it stated.