Heat wave, rainfall forecast for next three days

NASHIK: Despite mercury soaring around 39 degrees Celsius in Nashik, the weather however showing its whimsical side with cloudy weather and rains at some places and hot conditions on the other. The India Meteorological Department, Pune, has once again issued warning of untimely rainfall and heat wave at isolated places in North Madhya Maharashtra, including Nashik.

"In North Madhya Maharashtra, rains likely to occur at isolated places, also with thunderstorm at isolated places besides heat wave at some places for April 26 (today), April 27 and April 28," IMD predicted. On April 29, weather likely to remain dry but heat wave may continue in isolated places of North Madhya Maharashtra, it added.

Heat wave may sweep isolated places of Vidarbha for the next four days. While in Konkan and Goa, rains at isolated places predicted for the next four days.

In the meantime, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature at 22.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature hovering above 38 degrees for the last couple of days soared close to 40 degrees at 38.9. Jalgaon in the state was hottest at 43.2 degree Celsius.