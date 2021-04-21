<p>Nashik: <strong>Heart-wrenching tragedy: PM Modi</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled to the loss of life in the incident. Modi tweets “The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour.”</p><p><strong>Shah condoles loss of life</strong></p><p>"I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident," Shah tweeted in Hindi. "I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the other patients," he added.</p><p><strong>No words to express this grief: CM Thackeray</strong></p><p>Expressing shock at the loss of lives, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, 'I have no words to express this grief. Suddenly, an accident like this happens while the Maharashtra government is betting on the patient to recover.</p><p>'How can we comfort the relatives of the dead? How to wipe their tears? The grief of the relatives of the deceased is great. This accident will be investigated in-depth," he added.</p><p><strong>Incident will be probed thoroughly: Tope</strong></p><p>"It is a very tragic incident. It is a COVID-19 hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation where 157 patients were admitted of which 67 were on ventilator," Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope said. "It is yet to be ascertained if the leakage from the oxygen tank was caused by negligence or it was the issue of workmanship. The incident will be probed thoroughly. The kin of the deceased will get financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.</p><p><strong>Very unfortunate and shocking: Bhujbal</strong></p><p>22 patients have lost their lives in an accident due to oxygen leakage in Zakir Hussain Hospital of Nashik Municipal Corporation. This incident is very unfortunate and shocking, expressed by Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, and District Guardian Minister.</p><p><strong>Will enquire into the matter: Jadhav</strong></p><p>It is unclear how the accident happened and why it interrupted supply to patients. We will enquire into the matter and take action, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Kailash Jadhav said.</p><p><strong>Oxygen supply interrupted after leakage: Mandhare</strong></p><p>The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said. The municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.</p>