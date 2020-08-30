Healthy lifestyle - a way of life!

However, when it comes to their own health, they compromise on it due to lack of sufficient time. They need to realise that in order to function effectively, they need to stay fit, and have sound health.

I have always wanted people (especially housewives) to regain their health and well-being through natural means without any kind of medicines or supplements.

As a dietitian, these are some of the tips I recommend that will help housewives to stay fit, and keep a check on their own health. To begin with, eat a proper balanced meal which includes dal, roti, sabzi, rice and salad. Include poultry milk products in your diet.

A sound sleep also adds to the process of weight loss. Therefore, sleep for at least seven to eight hours. Drink lots of water, and consume vegetables juices while following the diet. Also, don't starve yourself in the name of dieting. Starving never helps in losing weight.

When housewives take care of themselves and stay happy. Diets and workout are preferred by a lot of housewives as it saves time. With busy schedules, and responsibilities of households, proper diet helps . It is definitely not at scary as it sounds. Diets are easy, and a part of healthy lifestyle, they only need to be taken with expert guidance.

-Dr. Ambar Surani