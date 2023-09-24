Nuaish Peerzada

Nashik



On September 25, every year, World Environmental Health Day is observed all across the globe. The International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) was initiated on this day in 2011. This significant occasion highlights the link between the environment and our well-being as humans. It serves as a reminder of the need to protect our planet for the sake of our health and that of future generations.

The theme for World Environmental Health Day 2023 focuses on “Healthy Environment, Healthy People.” This theme emphasises how our health is undeniably intertwined with the state of the environment. The quality of air we breathe, water we drink, and food we consume all depend on factors that greatly impact our well-being and quality of life.

An important aspect addressed on this day is the effects of pollution on human health. Air pollution, contaminated water sources, and exposure to chemicals have been linked to health issues such as respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and even cancer. Furthermore, climate change driven by factors poses threats to global health by exacerbating extreme weather events, food insecurity, and the spread of infectious diseases.

World Environmental Health Day also underscores collective action in addressing these concerns. By embracing methods that decrease our impact on the environment and supporting policies that safeguard nature, we can play a role in creating a planet that in turn benefits our overall well-being.

World Environmental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that the health of our planet and the health of its inhabitants are intricately linked. By recognising this connection and taking proactive steps to protect our environment, we can ensure a healthier, more sustainable future for all.