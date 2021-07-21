Health dept taking steps to reduce maternal deaths

NASHIK: Considering the high maternal death rate in the tribal-dominated talukas of Nashik, the health department has started taking steps to reduce the death rate in the district. Planning is underway to start a surgery department in a taluka level hospital for this. After a review in tribal-dominated talukas, it came to light that pregnant women were not getting timely treatment.

Therefore, pregnant women were reaching the district place at the last moment. As a result, many women had to lose their lives. To prevent such incidents, the district health department will develop a department at the taluka level. It will mainly include anesthesiologists, paediatricians, doctors and other staff. Apart from this, ambulances will also be started on the outskirts of the village.

At present, there is a general hospital at Malegaon, four sub-district hospitals at Kalwan, Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad and Niphad and 108 primary health centres in the district. After reviewing these, a hospital will be developed in the rural area which is convenient.

"Necessary measures will be taken to reduce maternal deaths. There will be meticulous planning in that regard soon. The necessary steps will be taken for that. So far we have been taking measures to prevent the spread of Corona. If the Covid-19 patient number doesn’t rise in the next few days, work on it will begin soon." - Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Civil Surgeon, Nashik